CeBIT 2007: Commodore shows off new gaming PC

'80s PC maker Commodore made a comeback at this year's CeBIT show in Hannover this morning with a new range of 64-bit gaming PCs.

Commodore - now dubbed Commodore Gaming - said the new range will include machines for entry-level users right through to hardcore gaming enthusiasts.

The new Commodore range includes the Commodore Cg, Commodore Cgs, Commodore Cgx, and the extreme level Commodore Cxx. They will run Windows Vista and can be customised to your personal taste from a range of high-end modules and skin designs.

"The all new Commodore range of PCs will allow gamers of all levels to enjoy the best that PC gaming has to offer," said Bala Keilman, CEO for Commodore Gaming .

"From beginners to professionals, Commodore Gaming ensures that only the very best components are provided to deliver the ultimate PC gaming experience. We also wanted to bring something new to the market, in the spirit of our Commodore heritage, and have worked hard to design a fully personalised product."

The systems are available in configurations with the Ice Cube cooling system, which provides extreme levels of cooling and can reduce a system's core temperature by up to seven degrees.