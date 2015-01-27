Download of the day: Claws Mail

Ease of use and excellent functionality are not two things you often find combined in email clients, but Claws Mail has them nailed down.

Why you need it

If you're searching around for an email client that combines simplicity of use with an abundance of features, we may just have what you're looking for – Claws Mail.

Founded with a mission statement of being fast, stable, simple to use and easy to configure, it has everything you'd expect from an excellent email client. There's support for POP and IMAP, and you can import emails from pretty much every other email app out there.

It's got some excellent features, including a powerful search and address book, useful spell checker, colour labelling and much more (and its worth checking out the developer's website to see just how much is on offer).

What's even better is that you can add an unlimited number of email accounts to Claws Mail, something that many free email clients refuse to grant you (instead only letting you register a limited number of accounts).

The interface is very easy to get to grips with, and you can adjust a whole range of visual elements to your liking. That includes tweaking the fonts, toolbars, shortcuts and more. There are also some excellent free plugins that can extend the program even further.

Key features

Works on: PC, Mac (with additional software), Linux, BSD, Solaris and others

PC, Mac (with additional software), Linux, BSD, Solaris and others Versions: Free

Free Powerful features: Whether you need to import mail, tag and label messages or search through your inbox, Claws Mail can do it all and more

Whether you need to import mail, tag and label messages or search through your inbox, Claws Mail can do it all and more Extend its functionality: There are plenty of free plugins to choose from should you wish to get even more from the program

There are plenty of free plugins to choose from should you wish to get even more from the program Customise the interface: Make Claws Mail look exactly the way you want it to and tweak its look and feel in a number of different ways

You'll also like