Is an ad-free ITV player app worth four quid a month to you?

ITV has launched a subscription-based model for its ITV Player app for iOS devices, allowing users to skirt commercial interruption for the first time.

The £3.99 a month premium subscription will provide a substitute for the revenue the broadcaster makes from commercials on its catch-up service.

It gives users who complain about the ads (i.e. most of us) the chance to put-up-or-shut-up by handing over their monthly dues to enjoy Corrie and Emmerdale. without the Go Compare man ruining it.

Naturally, the scheme only applies to the catch up offerings on ITV1, 2, 3 and 4, and CITV and not to the live simulcasts also offered through the service.

Pay your money, take your choice

Users will be given the option to sign up for an ITV Player Premium subscription next time they update the app, but can continue enjoying catch-up content and live telly for free if they don't opt in.

Steven Power, Product Manager for ITV Player on Mobile, said: "As ITV Player on mobile devices continues to grow – over 7 million downloads on iOS to date – it is important we deliver innovative business models and adapt the product to the evolving market. I'm genuinely excited that we're the first commercial broadcaster to offer viewers the choice to watch content with or without advertising."

There's no news yet on whether ITV plans to roll the functionality out to the Android app or web-based player.