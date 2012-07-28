ITV Player to introduce paid-for archive content

ITV has announced plans to sell archive content through the online ITV Player portal.

The broadcaster says it has "no intention to put what's now free behind a paywall," but says it will explore opportunities for viewers to purchase programming from the archives.

RapidTV news reports that the broadcaster will roll-out the paid-content plans this autumn following year-long experiments.

The "ball park figures" are 50p per episode and a rather reasonable £4 for a digital box set, according to the site. No official pricing has yet been set.

PCs then connected TVs

The report adds that the paid download portal will initially be available on PCs with a roll-out to to connected TVs shortly after.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of ITV Studios says: "We are now beginning to build on our strengths with selective investments and partnerships at home and abroad.

"These announcements mark an important chapter in our growth story as we progress our plan to develop our creative pipeline and strengthen our production capability."

Via: Rapid TV News