1Password gives Android users the power of the finger

TouchID on the iPhone 6S may have standardised the mobile fingerprint scanner, but over the past 12 months, flagship devices like the Nexus 6P and Sony Xperia Z5 Ultra have made an integrated digit scanner standard.

And as of today, all those fingerprint scanners just got significantly more useful, with the Android version of 1Password receiving an update that includes support for fingerprint unlocking the app.

There's a slight catch – it will only work with Marshmallow's integrated fingerprint support, so if your device is running a previous version of Android you are all out of luck.

Designer fingers

It's not just your digits getting some loving from the update – the whole design has received a makeover, falling into line with Android's Material Design philosophy.

The app is free to download (and you should, given it's easily on our list of the best password manager apps), although you may need to pay a bit for the premium features.