Save £450 on these Philips Ambilight TVs in early January sales deal

Looking for a 4K TV? The January sales have arrived early – and incredibly, some of the best TV deals are continuations of ones we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday back in November.

Currys has slashed the price of these 2019 Philips Ambilight TVs, with savings of up to £450 to be had on these gorgeous displays. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best TV prices in your region.)

Today's best Philips Ambilight TV deals

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,199 £749 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 65-inch display from Philips comes with 4K resolution, atmospheric Ambilight, and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 55-inch 4K Smart TV: £899 £549 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this a 4K TV ready to serve your home cinema needs – in all its 55-inch glory.View Deal

Both sets sport 4K HDR panels, and come with three-sided Ambilight – a technology unique to Philips TVs that displays ambient colors around the television when in use, upping the atmosphere whether you're bingeing Netflix shows, gaming through the night, or just enjoying the light show.

If you've been angling after a new television, and missed out on the Black Friday sales, you could do a lot worse than these brilliant TV deals.

If you're not in the UK, or just missed the boat – unlucky reader – you can see some other TV prices from across the web below: