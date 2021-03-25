Save £30 on iPhone 12, Samsung S21 and Google Pixel 5 deals with our exclusive code

Looking to upgrade to a brand new phone? If EE is the network you're after, we've got the perfect offer for you - an exclusive TechRadar code to save £30 across a range of EE phone deals and their upfront costs.
This code works on the retailer Affordable Mobiles and covers its entire range of EE contracts, ranging from the latest iPhones through to Samsung's cheapest handsets.
However, where this code shines the most is on the brand's flagship devices. iPhone 12 deals are an especially great way to go, with Samsung S21 deals and even Google Pixel 5 deals all coming in at some great price points with this code.
We've included all the details you need to know about this code for mobile phone deals down below.
Save on EE phone deals with this exclusive code:
Save £30 on EE phone deals from Affordable Mobiles with the code TR30EE
Head straight to the Affordable Mobiles website and you can take £30 off upfront costs on all EE phone deals. This includes the iPhone 12, Samsung S21, Google Pixel 5, iPhone SE and plenty more. All you have to do is choose the deal that best fits you, go to the checkout and enter the code TR30EE to redeem your discount.
The best EE phone deals to discount:
iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles | EE | | £99 upfront (with code TR30EE) | 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm
This is an excellent offer for the iPhone 12 on EE. The UK's fastest network is normally miles more expensive but this contract brings the costs down quite significantly. Pair that with the code TR30EE and you're paying just £99 upfront and £39 a month for 20GB of data.
Samsung Galaxy S21: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | | £19 upfront (with code TR30EE) | 75GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm
Despite not being all that old, the Samsung S21 has already seen a number of excellent price drops. This contract for example when paired with our TechRadar exclusive TR30EE code gets you an upfront cost of £19, a monthly spend of £41 and a healthy 75GB of data each month. As a whole package, that's pretty excellent.
Google Pixel 5: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | | £119 upfront (with code TR30EE) | 25GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
This is an excellent Google Pixel 5 for those trying to lower their monthly bills slightly. With the exclusive TR30EE discount code, you are paying £119 upfront. However, after that you're left paying just £29 a month. For that price, Affordable Mobiles will reward you with 25GB of EE data each month.
Who is Affordable Mobiles?
Affordable Mobiles is a UK phone retailer with a good record. In fact, on TrustPilot, it has received 4.5 stars from 16,000+ reviews.
It frequently has some of the cheapest prices on the market, especially when it comes to EE phone contracts and offers deals on all four of the main networks - EE, Three, Vodafone and O2.
Affordable Mobiles also has next day delivery carried out by DPD, offers price match requests and plenty of other great features.
