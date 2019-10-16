Save nearly £30 on this fantastic waterproof speaker ahead of Black Friday

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is one of the best portable speakers we've reviewed – and now it's cheaper than ever thanks to a 30% discount over at Amazon.

Since its release in June, this is the lowest price we've seen for the floatable waterproof speaker, bringing it down from £89.99 to just under £62 – a bit of a bargain if you ask us.

The Wonderboom 2 is optimized for listening outdoors, with an 'Outdoor Boost' mode, an IP67 dustproof/waterproof rating, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life – an increase of 30% compared to its predecessor.

Rugged design and powerful sound solidify the Wonderboom 2 as one of the best portable waterproof speakers you can buy – that's why we awarded it 4.5/5 stars when we reviewed it back in June.

It comes in a range of cool colours, but this particular deal only applies to the peach-hued model.

While a saving of over £28 is never to be sniffed at, it's worth bearing in mind that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up very soon – and that means the Wonderboom 2 could be discounted even further.

If you want to wait, make sure you bookmark our Black Friday deals page for the latest news from the massive sales event; however, if you're in a hurry to get your hands on a new Bluetooth speaker, you can check out the deal below.

Today's best portable speaker deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 £89.99 £61.90 at Amazon

This neat pre-Black Friday deal sees 30% knocked off the price of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2, one of the best waterproof speakers we've tested to date. With a reduction of just over £28, this is a rosy-looking discount indeed.

