Save an extra 10% on already discounted laptop deals this weekend

Currys has launched a massive flash sale this weekend, and you'll find some excellent laptop deals offering an extra 10% off already reduced HP Spectre and Envy machines.

While these are certainly not cheap laptop deals, if you're in the market for a mid-range or high end PC capable of running demanding programs and storing all the files you need to do so there are definitely some discounts here you should take a look at. These HP laptop deals were already seeing price cuts, some reaching £200 off, but with discount code ENVYSPECTRE10 you can take an extra 10% off the marked price.

That means this 13.3-inch HP Envy is down from £899 to just £629.10 this weekend, and offers a massive 512GB SSD and 32GB of Intel's intelligent Optane memory as well. However, you can also upgrade to 1TB of SSD space for £809.10 with this i7 model as well (was £999).

For a serious power boost, though, this HP Spectre x360 is available for £275 off. That brings the price down to £1,124.10 from an original £1,399 - a great discount considering the premium chassis and powerful 11th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD inside.

We're rounding up our top picks from Curry's latest laptop deals just below, but move fast because these offers will end on Tuesday March 2.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more laptop deals in your region.

Today's best laptop deals

HP Envy 13.3-inch laptop: £899 £629.10 at Currys

This HP Envy was originally on the shelves for £899. However, thanks to a £200 reduction and discount code ENVYSPECTRE10 you can bring that price all the way down to just £629.10. That's excellent considering you're getting a 512GB SSD with 8GB RAM and 32GB of Intel Optane memory under the hood as well. Currys is also offering a £50 discount code on this item, but you can't stack that, and the 10% off code gives you a bigger discount.

HP Envy x360 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop: £799 £629.10 at Currys

You can save a total of £169.90 on this 2-in-1 HP Envy if you're looking for a more flexible design as well. This laptop will fold away into more of a tablet, which is perfect for making the most of that HD touchscreen. You are dropping down in storage a little here, though, picking up a 256GB SSD instead of the 512GB on offer in the deal above. Be sure to use discount code ENVYSPECTRE10 at checkout for the full savings here.

HP Envy 13.3-inch laptop: £999 £809.10 at Currys

If you need an upgrade in power, however, this i7 model is almost £200 off at Currys right now. You're boosting your processor here, and also grabbing a massive 1TB SSD as well. That's excellent news for anyone who needs plenty of power and storage as well. Use discount code ENVYSPECTRE10 for the extra 10% off here.

HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch 2-in-1 laptop: £1,399 £1,124.10 at Currys

There's already a £150 discount on this premium HP Spectre laptop right now, but you can take an extra 10% off the marked price with discount code ENVYSPECTRE10. That brings the cost all the way down to £1,124 for a full £275 in savings. There's a blindingly fast 11th generation i7 processor in here, complete with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD - all in a flexible 2-in-1 design.

More laptop deals

These HP laptop deals are offering some excellent mid-range discounts, but if you're after something a little cheaper there are also a range of Dell laptop deals up for grabs right now and plenty of cheap Chromebook prices around as well. Or, check out the latest MacBook deals and sales available now.