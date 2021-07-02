Save a massive £400 on this 75-inch Samsung Q80T 4K TV

Argos has an incredible discount on the Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV right now, available to buy for just £1,499 (down from £1,899). That's the lowest the retailer has ever sold the TV for, meaning this is a sale you might not want to miss out on if you've been holding out for a big new 4K TV.

One 1aveat for the deal, however, is that it may or may not be available in your region. We tried a few London postcodes where the deal was unfortunately unavailable. We got positive results using Manchester and Edinburgh postcodes, though, so the deal will likely apply if you're outside of London.

Even though it's a slightly older model at this point, the Q80T is simply one of the best 4K TVs you can buy. In our review for the Q80T, we adored the image quality, wondrous HDR and marvellous Object Tracking Sound.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Samsung Q80T QLED TV: £1,899 £1,499 at Argos

Save £400 - It's hard to think of a better deal in the QLED space right now than this one. This 75-inch QLED TV pairs a huge screen size with near-immaculate image quality, making it one of the best TVs for a home theatre setup, especially at the discounted price.View Deal

Heavy discounts like this are expected for 4K TVs over a year old. As they get replaced with newer models, manufacturers are often eager to shift more units of older models at lower prices, and this Samsung Q80T QLED TV deal is no exception.

The Q80T sits comfortably in the middle of this Samsung range between the Q70T and Q90T in terms of features. It's a big improvement over the Q70T's edge-lit screen, and the price point is far more appealing than that of the Q90T, especially at a massive 75-inches, and while it's discounted.

If you've been after a relatively high-end QLED TV, we would say now's your chance. Deals this good are few and far between, and you can potentially put that £400 you've saved towards a best in class soundbar like the Samsung HW-Q90R or the Sony HT-X8500.

