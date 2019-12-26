Samsung phone deals: the best 5 offers you can get this Boxing Day

For most Android fans, Samsung remains the number one contender for your next phone. But with its top handsets costing an arm and a leg (more figuratively than literally), trying to find the cheapest prices around is crucial.
And luckily, all of the excitement of Christmas has left many retailers in a good mood, offering up some bargain prices over the Boxing Day period across a range of Samsung devices.
Everything from the decked out Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy Note 10 through to the extremely affordable Galaxy A40 and A70. In other words, there are plenty of top Samsung phone deals to blow your Christmas bonus on right now.
We've done the hard part for you, tracking down the absolute five best mobile phone deals from the Samsung brand and listed them all below.
Our favourite Samsung phone deals for Boxing Day (and beyond)
1. Samsung Galaxy A40 deals - budget choice
Samsung Galaxy A40: at iD Mobile| £110 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £8.49 for first 3 months and then £16.99 a month
If you're looking for cheap, it really won't get better than this. It starts with bills of just £8.49 for the first 3 months - a price you will not be able to find on a phone this good anywhere else. Then, after that period, prices only go up to £16.99 a month, making this a bargain all-round.

Samsung Galaxy A40: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm + £192 cashback by redemption
Don't mind relying on a load of cashback? If you would rather be on the EE network and get a load more data, this deal can do it at a price of £23. That's knocked down considerably by the £192 cashback by redemption that comes with it.
2. Samsung Galaxy A70 deals - mid-range bargain
Samsung Galaxy A70: at Fonehouse | EE | £25 upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm
While the Samsung Galaxy A40 offers some excellent pricing, some may find its specs to be a little weak. For those people, we recommend the A70. With this deal, you're getting it at a price of just £20 and still getting 2GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.
3. Samsung Galaxy S10 deals - Blending cost and specs
Samsung Galaxy S10: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £110 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm
Realistically, the Galaxy S10 feels like the best combination of both specs and pricing. And with this deal you're paying just £23 a month to get it. Yes, there is a relatively large upfront cost at £110 but even with that, this feels like the perfect offer to go for right now.
Samsung Galaxy S10: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm
As great as the deal above is, it majorly falls short in the data department. This deal from Three fixes that by offering up 100GB of data at a price of just £33 a month. That paired with the £29 upfront offers an all-round top deal.View Deal
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals - the best around
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Fonehouse | EE | £229 upfront | 24GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £29pm
Monthly bills of £29 make this a brilliant price for the S10 Plus. However, considering this is one of the priciest Samsung handsets around, you will also have to pay £229 upfront. That price is made slightly more bearable with the 24GB of data you're getting.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Fonehouse | EE | £79 upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £36pm
For some, that upfront cost above is going to be just to much to manage. For those people, we suggest this deal, also from Fonehouse. You're getting a boat-load more data and a major drop in the upfront cost, if you don't mind paying more each month.
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals - Productivity powerhouse
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: at Fonehouse | EE | £99.99 upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm
Finally, the Note 10. With its unique S pen, this will be the perfect phone for anyone looking to drive productivity, take photos and have an overall powerful device. At a similar price to the S10 Plus deal above, this will be quite a big investment in one of Samsung's top devices.
