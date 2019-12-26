Samsung phone deals: the best 5 offers you can get this Boxing Day

For most Android fans, Samsung remains the number one contender for your next phone. But with its top handsets costing an arm and a leg (more figuratively than literally), trying to find the cheapest prices around is crucial.

And luckily, all of the excitement of Christmas has left many retailers in a good mood, offering up some bargain prices over the Boxing Day period across a range of Samsung devices.

Everything from the decked out Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy Note 10 through to the extremely affordable Galaxy A40 and A70. In other words, there are plenty of top Samsung phone deals to blow your Christmas bonus on right now.

We've done the hard part for you, tracking down the absolute five best mobile phone deals from the Samsung brand and listed them all below.

Compare the competition...today's best iPhone deals

Our favourite Samsung phone deals for Boxing Day (and beyond)

1. Samsung Galaxy A40 deals - budget choice

Compare the best Samsung Galaxy A40 deals

2. Samsung Galaxy A70 deals - mid-range bargain

Samsung Galaxy A70: at Fonehouse | EE | £25 upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

While the Samsung Galaxy A40 offers some excellent pricing, some may find its specs to be a little weak. For those people, we recommend the A70. With this deal, you're getting it at a price of just £20 and still getting 2GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.View Deal

Compare all of the best Samsung Galaxy A70 deals

3. Samsung Galaxy S10 deals - Blending cost and specs

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £110 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Realistically, the Galaxy S10 feels like the best combination of both specs and pricing. And with this deal you're paying just £23 a month to get it. Yes, there is a relatively large upfront cost at £110 but even with that, this feels like the perfect offer to go for right now. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

As great as the deal above is, it majorly falls short in the data department. This deal from Three fixes that by offering up 100GB of data at a price of just £33 a month. That paired with the £29 upfront offers an all-round top deal.View Deal

Compare all of the best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals - the best around

Compare all of the best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals

5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals - Productivity powerhouse

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: at Fonehouse | EE | £99.99 upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

Finally, the Note 10. With its unique S pen, this will be the perfect phone for anyone looking to drive productivity, take photos and have an overall powerful device. At a similar price to the S10 Plus deal above, this will be quite a big investment in one of Samsung's top devices.View Deal

Compare all of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals

Looking for more bargains? Then be sure to check out our comprehensive guide to the best Boxing Day deals of 2019