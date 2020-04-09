Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals hit lowest price yet with £200 saving from Samsung

Alongside its closest competitor in Apple, Samsung is one of the most expensive phone brands on the market, especially when it comes to its S20 range. However, with those large prices come some of the world's best smartphones.

And if you've been considering getting one of Samsung's newer devices, the phone giant has an offer to help out. Including both the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals and last year's S10 and S10 Plus, you can currently score a 20% discount.

In the case of the S20 Plus, that's the lowest SIM-free price we've seen on the device...by a long way. Now coming in at just £799, this is the same price as the 4G S20...or a £200 saving on a brand new release!

As for the Galaxy S10, costs drop down to £535.20 and the S10 Plus hits £615.20. In the case of all three devices, these are the lowest prices available right now.

All you have to do is purchase them directly from Samsung and enter the code SAMSUNG20 at the checkout. The one catch is that you'll have to act fast, with the offer ending on April 14.

These Samsung phone deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: £999 £799.20 at Samsung

This device hasn't been out all that long and yet we're already seeing discounts like this! If you've been considering investing in the S20 Plus, this is the cheapest price we've seen so far and is likely the cheapest we'll see for a while.



Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus | SIM-free | £769 £615.20 at Samsung

The lowest price available on this handset right now. When you enter the code SAMSUNG20, you'll end up paying just £615.20. That's down from £769, making this a solid choice if the above offer is still too pricey.



Samsung Galaxy S10 | SIM-free | £669 £535.20 at Samsung

The cheapest of the three, seeing the S10 come all the way down to just £535.20 is an excellent offer, especially considering how expensive the two above deals still are.



What's so good about these Samsung devices?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

The S20 Plus is the middle choice of Samsung's latest trio, landing you an excellent camera set-up with 30x zoom features, depth vision and more. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches while rocking a stunning display. This is all-round one of Samsung's best-made phones yet.



Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus:

The S10 Plus is now one of Samsung's older devices but is still astonishingly good. It has a beautiful infinity-O display, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life, and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these affordable offers come into play.



Samsung Galaxy S10:

Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a powerful battery/processor combo.