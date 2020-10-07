Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal: score unlimited data on EE for a bargain price

As one of the top smartphones on the market right now, it comes as no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is by no means affordable but we've come across a deal that goes all out on features, while heavily reducing the cost.

This deal gets you the middle brother of Samsung's S20 trio on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network. Where it really strives is in the fact that it offers completely unlimited data, calls and texts.

Considering both the EE network and unlimited data caps normally drive mobile phone deals way up in price, it's surprising to see that this is one of the best value Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals around.

It doesn't cost a penny upfront and on a monthly basis, you're paying just £50. You can find out more about this offer below.

Compare all of the best mobile phone deals

This Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deal in full:

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S20 range?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

What exactly does 2020 Samsung flagship technology look like? Well, to start with, the cameras are better than ever, offering up a feature heavy collection of lenses - ultra-wide, wide-angle, telephoto and even depth vision technology.

Go for the smaller S20 Plus and you'll receive a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 4500mAh battery, upgrading to the massive S20 Ultra secures you a 6.9-inch display and a 5000mAh battery.

Both land you a 120Hz display refresh rate and some absolutely amazing zoom features, with the Ultra hitting a massive 100x zoom capability.

While you could go for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals or the larger S20 Ultra, this feels like the best mix of value and cost Samsung has right now.