The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch invite hints at new central selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 release date isn't too far off, as Samsung has officially announced the launch event date and venue for its next Unpacked press conference.

Wednesday, August 7 is when you can expected the new Note 10 to launch, and it's all happening in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center (the same as the Note 9 launch).

This launch event will be later in the day locally for New York: 4pm EDT (1pm PDT, 9pm BST, 6am AEST in Australia).

Image credit: Samsung (Image credit: Samsung)

What to expect from the Note 10 launch

The Galaxy Note 10 is about to get some of the bezel-less Samsung Galaxy S10 treatment along with a punch-hole display, according to the latest Note 10 leaks.

However, the front-facing camera that fills that punch-hole is poised to be center-aligned, and there appears to be only one camera peering out of the display. The Galaxy 10 Plus has two front cameras in a wide oval-shaped hole and the S10 5G has three front cameras.

The rear cameras also appear to be shifted to the left side for a vertical triple-lens camera setup – the extra camera is likely for a depth-sensing "Time of Flight" camera.

And, of course, the S Pen is due to get more tricks in the 2019 model. We might see the RAM max out at 12GB in certain versions, and we're expecting the chipset to get a Snapdragon 855 in the regular and rumored 'Pro'/'Plus' higher-specced version.