Razer gaming accessories hit lowest prices in these early Amazon Black Friday deals

Black Friday lands on November 26 this year, but that hasn’t stopped mega-retailer Amazon launching some excellent deals ahead of time.

One of the biggest names to crop up amongst these early Amazon Black Friday deals is Razer, the brand behind some of the best gaming accessories money can buy.

Premium Razer gaming headsets , including the Razer Nari Ultimate and Hammerhead True Wireless, have been discounted, alongside other Razer peripherals like the DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse and BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless keyboard.

Many of these products are on sale for their lowest ever prices, too, so now is a great time to pick up some complementary hardware if you're also in the market for a Black Friday gaming laptop deal this November.

Below, then, we’ve picked out a handful of the best Black Friday deals on selected Razer accessories – with a note on what makes each product worth adding to your basket.

Today's best Amazon Black Friday Razer accessory deals

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset: £199.99 Amazon's best Razer gaming accessory deal Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset: £199.99 £79.99 at Amazon

This excellent wireless gaming headset, which benefits from Razer's trademark HyperSense technology, combines THX spatial Audio, 2.4 GHz wireless audio and gel-infused cushions to offer experienced players performance and comfort in equal measure. Amazon has slashed a whopping 60% off its price, saving you the princely sum of £120.00.



Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset: £99.99 Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset: £99.99 £45.99 at Amazon

Razer's standard Kraken headset is also on sale, but you can bag the upgraded Tournament Edition for just £45.99 right now, thanks to Amazon's 54% price cut (saving you £54.00). It's wired, but the Kraken Tournament Edition will still deliver competent audio performance for casual gamers.



Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds: £99.99 Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds: £99.99 £45.99 at Amazon

The exact same saving as offered on the Kraken Tournament Edition headset (above), the Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds are now on sale for just £45.99, offering something different for gamers who prefer a wireless, in-ear audio experience.



Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse: £129.99 Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse: £129.99 £77.99 at Amazon

Save £52.00 (40%) on the aggressively-named Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse at Amazon right now. It boasts a high-speed transmission, extremely low latency and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest environments.



Razer Huntsman mini gaming keyboard: £119.99 Razer Huntsman mini gaming keyboard: £119.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Offering faster, lighter and smoother actuations than mechanical switches, Razer's Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard uses optical switches to deliver the best performance. Amazon has slashed £35.00 off the price of this one.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless gaming keyboard: £99.99 Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless gaming keyboard: £99.99 £58.99 at Amazon

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB for customizable lighting and greater game immersion, the BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless offers creative gamers 16.8 million colors and a suite of effects to choose from. Amazon has slashed £41.00 off its price, too.

None of these Black Friday Razer accessory deals have a definite end date, so we expect them to run for as long as stock allows.

While, on the one hand, that might seem like a good thing for those unsure about committing to a certain product right this second, it actually means you're racing against others looking at the same deals – essentially, then, when they're gone, they're gone!

As such, our advice is to grab one or more of these Razer gaming peripherals before they're off the market forever – especially since we expect to see a whole different set of Razer products discounted on Amazon in the run-up to Black Friday itself.

