Quick! This Sony A6500 Lightning Deal is Cyber Monday's best camera bargain

If you feared that you'd missed out on all the best camera deals this weekend, Cyber Monday has just rewarded your patience. While stocks last, you can get £200 off the Sony A6500, one of the best all-rounder cameras of the past few years. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Sony A6500 deals in your region.)

This Amazon Lightning Deal brings the Sony A6500's body-only price down to £699, which is incredible value considering it originally went on sale for £1,500. That's also this APS-C camera's lowest ever price, so it's a great time to snap one up. You'll have to act fast, though, because stock will be gone in a flash.

While it originally came in out in 2016, the A6500 is far from an ageing camera – it was a real trailblazer back then, and has the specs and features to slug it out with today's best mirrorless cameras for enthusiasts.

It has a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, which has far greater light-gathering powers than smartphones or compact camera, and can rattle off 11fps in burst mode, making it a great choice for sport and wildlife.

Its two killer features, though, are in-body image stabilisation, which is unusual for a camera this small and helps preserve image quality when you're shooting handheld, and its superb autofocus system.

Sony cameras are renowned for having the best autofocus systems around, and the A6500 has an impressive 425 phase-detection AF points. Whatever you're trying to shoot, from speeding pets to ice hockey players, it'll find focus and lock on in an instant.

Another bonus of buying the A6500 today is that many Sony APS-C lenses have also been given generous discounts in the Cyber Monday sales. As you can see above, you can pick up the 35mm f/1.8 prime lens for just £259 (a saving of 21%). It's an ideal partner for the A6500 if you fancy doing a spot of street photography or portrait shooting.

There's also an excellent deal on the 55-210 mm F4.5-6.3 Telephoto Zoom Lens, which is just £159 right now (a saving of 21%).

Again, make sure you act quickly, as all three deals will end at midnight, with the Sony A6500's Lightning Deal likely to be sold out well before then.

Not in the UK? Here are some great Sony A6500 prices for your region.