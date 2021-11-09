PS5 restock: console bundles sell out at Very - here's where to check next

Update: Console bundles are now being displayed as sold out at Very after this morning's PS5 restock. While we don't have concrete information about which retailer to check next, the rumours suggest that Amazon or Argos could have PS5 consoles to buy on November 10. Check our where to buy PS5 guide for all the latest news.

A number of PS5 bundles are now available to buy at Very. The UK retailer is the latest to offer a PS5 restock, with the option to buy a console with either Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Fifa 22 or Call of Duty: Vanguard. Accessories are also included with some bundles, including extra controllers or gaming headsets.

All bundles come with the PS5 Disc Edition and are scheduled for delivery by November 24. That's just before the main flood of Black Friday deals is set to arrive later this month.

As usual, we're not expecting these to stick around for too long so do act fast if you want to bag a console before Christmas. Don't fret if you find yourself in a waiting room, though, as you will eventually filter through and have a chance to purchase a PS5 - as long as any stock remains.

If you do miss out, do keep an eye on our where to buy PS5 guide as we update that regularly with all the latest PS5 restock news from all retailers. You should also have a good chance of getting a console as part of this year's PS5 Black Friday deals as we've heard some retailers are holding back consoles for the big sales extravaganza.

PS5 restock at Very

SOLD OUT Various PS5 Disc bundles are available now at Very. You can browse all of them on the store page through the link. Options include a PS5 console with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Fifa 22 or Call of Duty: Vanguard. Some of these also come with extra accessories.

The PS5 continues to be one of the most popular products of 2021, and retailers are struggling to provide enough stock to eager consumers who are desperate to own Sony's next-gen console. Sony has admitted that supply may continue to be restricted into 2022 due to high demand and the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, so we expect stock to remain constrained throughout the year.

If you do miss out on Very's latest PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

It's likely that more PS5 consoles will appear throughout 2021, so we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.

