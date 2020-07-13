Pixel Buds arrive in UK: Google's answer to Apple AirPods are now on sale

The true wireless Google Pixel Buds are now available to buy in the UK, arriving on British shores more than two months after their introduction in the US – which itself was some time after their initial reveal back in October 2019.

It's been quite a wait for those in the UK to finally get their hands on the Pixel Buds, but that wait is now over.

Priced at £179, these true wireless earbuds are more expensive than the second generation Apple AirPods (with wireless charging case) and Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, while offering similar features to both.

You'll be able to pick them up in two colors, although initially you'll only be able to pick up the Clearly White model, with Almost Black arriving later this year.

This means the UK isn't being treated to the more interesting Oh So Orange and Quite Mint shades which are available in North America.

The Pixel Buds feature 12mm drivers, up to 24 hours of playback (with the charging case), wireless charging, real-time translation (with a paired smartphone), water and sweat resistance, touch controls and the Google Assistant ready and waiting for you to say 'Hey Google' at any time.

Should you buy the Google Pixel Buds?

Have the Google Pixel Buds caught your eye? Before you splash the cash, you may want to consider your options.

In our Pixel Buds (2020) review we said: "the new Google Pixel Buds are feature packed, but aren't exactly the 'AirPods for Android' you've been waiting for" as they lost points for mediocre battery life and a fit that is less than snug.

However, they are among the easiest earbuds to pair to Android phones, come with a wireless charging case and have slick touch controls for easy music manipulation. If their design has struck a chord with you, and you're willing to pay a bit more than the Samsung and Apple branded rivals, the Pixel Buds may be for you.