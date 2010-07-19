WIN! A Canon Powershot S90 camera

The Canon S90 is a premium compact aimed at photography enthusiasts and is great for DSLR users looking for a second camera. We've teamed up with our sister site, PhotoRadar, and have 2 Canon S90 cameras to give away.

The latest in Canon's acclaimed S-series, the PowerShot S90 is the perfect compact for the user that knows how to shoot. The camera offers an advanced specification alongside a range of creative and manual features, delivering excellent image quality in all conditions.

Powerful and highly pocketable, the PowerShot S90 features a high-sensitivity 10.0MP sensor and powerful DIGIC 4 processing, capturing noise-free images over and over again. A bright, f/2.0 wide-angle lens lets more light into the camera, providing the ability to shoot in lower light and capture fast-moving subjects with higher shutter speeds. And, with a 28mm wide angle, you can fit more into a frame, while Canon's optical IS reduces image blur.

The PowerShot S90 also offers incredible control, with an intuitive lens Control Ring at the base of its lens barrel. Aperture, ISO, shutter speeds and white balance can all be adjusted, and, if required, the Control Ring can act as a near-manual zoom, allowing you to get closer to your subject with SLR-like ease-of-use. A high-resolution, 3.0" PureColor LCD II also provides the perfect platform to frame and share your shots.

Designed for those who love photography, the PowerShot S90 offers quality and control, not to mention a wide range of instant, automatic features – and all in a compact body you can take anywhere.

This competition is now closed.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

