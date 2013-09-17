This article explains all the key concepts in shooting digital video today, from the very basics right up to professional jargon and equipment. You don't have to read every page, though, to find out what you need to know. To make it easy we've compiled an A-Z index (below). You just find the term you want explained and click it, and you'll go straight to the relevant entry.

1-9

16:9 ratio: Aspect ratios

3:2 ratio: Aspect ratios

4:3 ratio: Aspect ratios

4K video: Video resolution

A

Action cam: Camera types

Anamorphic: Aspect ratios

Aperture (lens): Exposure control for video

Aspect ratios: Aspect ratios

Autofocus: Lenses for video

B

Bitrate: Bitrate | External HDMI recorder

C

Chest brace: Stabilization and rigs

Chroma (Cb, Cr) channels: Chroma subsampling

Chroma subsampling

CinemaDNG: ProRes

Cinema lens: Stabilization and rigs

Class rating: Memory cards and speed

Clean HDMI: HDMI | External HDMI recorder

Codec: Video file formats vs codecs

Compact camera: Camera types

Compact Flash cards: Memory cards and speed

Compact system camera: Camera types

Compression: Bitrate

Container file: Video file formats vs codecs

Continuous lighting: Lighting for video

D

DNxHD: ProRes

DSLR: Camera types

Dynamic range: Exposure control for video

E

Editing: Video editing software

Exposure: Exposure control for video

F

File formats: Video file formats vs codecs

Follow focus: Lenses for video

Frame rate: Frame rate

F-stop (aperture): Lenses for video

Full HD: Video resolution

G

Grading: White balance | Video editing software | Grading

H

H.264: Video file formats vs codecs

HDMI: HDMI | External HDMI monitors | External HDMI recorder

HD video: Video resolution

Headphones: Headphones for audio monitoring

I

Inter frame (IPB) compression: Intra-frame vs inter frame

Interlaced video: Progressive vs interlaced video

Intervalometer: Slow motion, stop motion and time lapse video

Intra-frame (All-I) compression: Intra-frame vs inter frame

Iris (lens): Exposure control for video

ISO: Exposure control for video

K

Key frame: Intra-frame vs inter frame

L

Lapel mic: External microphone

LED panel: Lighting for video

Lenses: Lenses for video

Lighting: Lighting for video

Log mode: Exposure control for video

Luminance (Y) channel: Chroma subsampling

M

Manual exposure: Exposure control for video

Memory cards: Memory cards and speed

Microphone: External microphone

Monitors: External HDMI monitors

N

ND filter: Variable ND filter

NTSC: Frame rate

P

PAL: Frame rate

Picture styles: Picture styles

Progressive video: Progressive vs interlaced video

ProRes

Pull focus: Lenses for video

R

Recording time limit

Resolution: Video resolution

Rigs: Stabilization and rigs

Run and gun: Stabilization and rigs

S

SD cards: Memory cards and speed

Sharpening: Picture styles

Shotgun mic: External microphone

Shoulder brace: Stabilization and rigs

Shutter speed: Exposure control for video

Slow motion: Frame rate | Slow motion, stop motion and time lapse video

Smartphone: Camera types

Sound recorder: External microphone

Stabilizer: Stabilization and rigs

Standard HD: Video resolution

STM lens (Canon): Lenses for video

Stop motion: Slow motion, stop motion and time lapse video

T

Time code

Time lapse: Slow motion, stop motion and time lapse video

Titles: Video editing software

Transitions: Video editing software

T-stop (aperture): Lenses for video

U

UHD video: Video resolution

UHS memory cards: Memory cards and speed

V

VPG rating: Memory cards and speed

W

White balance

Z

Zebra pattern: Exposure control for video