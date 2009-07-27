Ricoh launches wideangle GR Digital III

Pro photographers will appreciate the Ricoh's fast, wideangle lens

Ricoh has updated its street-smart fixed focal length camera, the GR Digital.

The new GR Digital III has a new processing engine, a new 10MP sensor and a newly developed lens.

The 28mm-equivalent wideangle optics have a maximum aperture of F1.9, allowing for pin-sharp snaps in low light and improved macro performance.

Fat chips

The Digital III's imaging chip is a well-proportioned 1/1.7-inch 10.1MP CCD - its larger size should mean less noise and more detail than the 1/2.3-inch sensors found in many compacts.

The new camera is all about speed, with a Pre-AF function that continuously focuses to reduce shutter lag, and a snapshot mode in which the camera focuses instantly at a pre-set distance with a full press of the shutter release.

The Ricoh can also capture a five-frame burst of images during consecutive shooting or auto bracketing. Around the back, the LCD squeezes six times as much detail into its 3-inches of real estate as the iPhone does into its 3.5-inch screen.

The Ricoh GR Digital III will be available at around £530 from the middle of August.

Via DP Review.