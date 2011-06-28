Pentax launches orange version of WG-1

New rugged camera from Pentax available in orange

Pentax has announced an addition of a new shiny orange version of the PENTAX Optio WG-1 GPS waterproof digital compact camera range.

The Optio WG-1 has unique GPS functions such as the recording and storage of positioning log data during travelling and is waterproof, shockproof, coldproof, dustproof and crushproof.

The new Shiny Orange version was designed in response to demand from outdoor enthusiasts. Featuring a high-quality finish in brilliant-orange with an aluminium-alloy front panel, a gunmetal-grey rubber coating has also been applied to the edge of the camera body.

Along with its rugged characteristics, the WG-1 GPS has a 14 megapixel sensor, 5x wide-angle optical zoom lens, a 3 inch LCD screen, HD movie recording, macro shooting from 1cm and AF tracking.

The Shiny Orange Optio WG1-GPS will be available from the beginning of August 2011, with an RRP of £299.99. To find more information, visit the Pentax website.