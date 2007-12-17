Weekend news roundup: 14-16 December

Is Wikipedia in trouble? There's no way to know just yet, but Google has announced that it is in the process of creating a user-generated online encyclopaedia with its sights set on Wikipedia.

Google's new service, code-named 'knol' - or 'unit of knowledge' - will attempt to "tie strong identities to contributing authors and those seeking to edit knols".

Better Google page ranking

In a blog post on the company's website, Google's engineering vice president Udi Manber said that Google hopes knowledgeable people will create an experience that could have an effect on a host of topics that could go beyond those subjects covered in an encyclopaedia.

"Our goal is to encourage people who know a particular subject to write an authoritative article about it," wrote Manber. "The goal is for knols to cover all topics, from scientific concepts to medical information, from geographical and historical to entertainment, from product information to how-to-fix-it instructions."

Google will host and provide tools that will help users produce and edit knol pages, but won't edit any of the content. Entries that Google considers to be of higher quality will be given a higher page ranking on the company's search engine.

