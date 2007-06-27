Pentax updates K100D digital SLR

Pentax has tweaked its entry-level Pentax K100D digital SLR camera, introducing a new 'Super' version.
The updated Pentax K100D Super has a 6.1-megapixel CCD, just like its sibling. It also features the popular Pentax-developed shake reduction system. This reduces camera shake for sharp, blur-free images.
The 'Super' part of the name refers to a new dust removal system designed to keep dust off the CCD surface and ensure optimum image quality.
The Pentax K100D Super accepts the newly standardised SDHC cards which hold a far greater amount of images. Standard SD memory cards also work on this model. It's compatible with Pentax's SDM lens system as well as the company's K-mount lenses.
Pentax could not confirm pricing or availability details.
Pentax K100D Super specifications:
- Auto sensitivity control up to 3200 standard output sensitivity
- Auto Picture Mode for effortless point-and-shoot SLR photography
- 11-point wide-frame AF to capture off-centre subjects in crisp focus
- Large LCD monitor to facilitate image viewing and menu setting
- Bright, clear viewfinder
- Compact, lightweight body with optimum holding comfort
- 19 custom functions to personalise camera operations
- Consecutive shooting of up to five frames at the speed of approximately 2.8 frames per second (at BEST image quality in JPEG format)
- Eight distinctive Scene modes to accommodate specific subjects/applications
- Choice of two preview functions (digital/optical)
- Choice of 16-segment multi-pattern metering, centre-weighted metering and spot metering to accommodate various photographic applications
- Noise reduction mechanism to reduce digital noise during extended exposures
- Dual power source (two CR-V3 lithium batteries, or four AA-size batteries)
- USB 2.0 (hi-speed) compatibility for speedy data transfer to PC
- Five digital filters (black-and-white, sepia, slim, soft and brightness) for easy editing of recorded images
- Pentax Photo Laboratory 3 RAW data and image processing software and P Pentax Photo Browser 3 image browser software included on the accompanying CD-ROM
- Compatibility with PictBridge, DPOF, Exif Print and PRINT Image Matching formats