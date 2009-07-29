Kodak launches new mini HD camcorder

Kodak's 1080p high def pocket camcorder is out in September priced £150

A year after its last pocket-sized camcorder release, Kodak has launched the new full 1080p high definition Zi8 this week, boasting an 'aggressively priced' RRP of £150.

The Kodak Zi8 digital video camera also looks the part, boasting a sleekly pocket-friendly design and built-in electronic image stabilisation.

Fun, spontaneous sharing

"More and more consumers are enjoying the ease of capturing fun and spontaneous video and sharing it with friends and family, on the family HDTV or via social networking websites," says Kodak's Carolyn Walsh, Product Sales Director for the UK & Ireland

"With the new KODAK Zi8 Digital Video Camera, consumers can capture life on the go in vivid HD, and then quickly and easily share it."

The Zi8 also features a 2.5-inch colour LCD, a swing-out USB arm for fast uploading, sharing and charging and the option to easily upload your pics and videos to Facebook or YouTube

The Zi8 will be available in aqua, raspberry and black from September priced at £149.99.