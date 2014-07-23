William Shatner has reviewed Facebook's VIP app because you're not allowed to

Facebook's new Mentions app is exclusively for celebrities with verified accounts, meaning that until the TechRadar band finally takes off, we're unable to test it for ourselves.

That means we'll have to rely on the stars themselves to scrutinise the new app, and there's really only one person for the job: William Shatner.

Unfortunately his verdict is one big thumbs down, but the guy certainly gives the app a thorough working over on Shatner Speaks, leading to a riveting conclusion:

"I'm not quite sure why Facebook released this app for "celebrities". It seems to be ill conceived. I will probably use it to post to my Facebook when I'm on my phone but it doesn't allow for mail or groups. I will continue to use my regular Facebook app as well as the Pages app."

Thanks Bill, we salute you. If you fancy reviewing some phones, you know where to find us.

