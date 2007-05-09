Wander off talking on your BT phone

The BT Elements digital cordless phone has been designed to withstand outdoor use

BT has launched a new phone that allows you to wander off as far as one kilometre from your house (i.e. the base unit) while on the phone. The digital cordless BT Elements phone can be used in the garden, in the shed, or even while going round the corner for a pint of milk, as well as indoors.

The rugged-looking BT Elements phone is weatherproof and made from durable material. It also includes a built-in LED torch.

Text messaging

BT Elements features text messaging, caller display and hands-free capability. It has a name/number directory, keypad lock, standby, LCD and keypad backlight, inductive charging and polyphonic ring tones.

"Summer is on its way and whether sunbathing, gardening or having barbecues, people want to spend more time outside," explained Ben Bailey, senior devices manager at BT Retail. "With an access range up to one kilometre, users can talk on their home phones without the traditional restrictions. Because ultimately, what's the point in having a cordless phone if you have to stand by the base unit?"

The BT Elements is available from the BT Shop for £60.