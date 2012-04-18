O2 reveals 4G speeds of up to 150Mbps in UK trial

O2 has been trialling 4G in London since December and has finally revealed some of the speeds its network has been reaching.

In its 4G trials so far, O2 reckons it is getting speeds of up to 150Mbps from its connections – but on average the people actually using the 4G are experiencing a not-too shabby 20-50Mbps.

This is coupled with a 0.7 second 'click-to-bang' ration and it reckons a 40MB file can be downloaded in seconds from the network.

The trial is currently taking place in 25 sites in the capital and covers an area of 40sq km, stretching from Hyde Park to Canary Wharf and The O2, taking in Soho, Westminster, the South Bank and Kings Cross.

It's given 1,000 people access to its 4G service and the data it gets back from this will feed into its plans to make 4G accessible to all by 2013 – the same time the 4G spectrum is opened up in the UK.

When it comes to how people are accessing the 4G, a MiFi and Samsung 4G dongle seem to be the most popular ways.

Watershed moment

Speaking about the trials, Ronan Dunne, Chief Executive Officer of Telefónica UK (O2), said: "The forthcoming spectrum auction is a watershed moment for the UK mobile industry, releasing the airwaves that will power a whole range of exciting next generation mobile services.

"The new spectrum will increase capacity, quality and speed (we estimate that mobile broadband capacity will increase by 20 to 40 times from today's levels), and will allow us to deliver true connectivity through a suite of innovative digital services, that work seamlessly and at speed for the benefit of consumers, business and UK plc."

As for the future of O2 and 4G, the company is still rolling out the line that it is 'serious and committed' to getting it to customers as soon as possible.

The spectrum auction for 4G has gone through a number of delays but the big networks – O2, Vodafone and Everything Everywhere – are hopeful that it will take place by the end of 2012.

These myriad delays has meant that mass rollout of 4G in the UK may not happen until 2015.