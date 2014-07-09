Your uncharged phones and tablets may be banned from UK flights

If you're planning to fly in or out of Britain any time soon, you might want to double check that all your gadgets are charged up or you might not be allowed to take them on the plane.

Following last week's news that a similar measure would apply to US flights, the UK has now adopted the same stance. If you're asked to prove your device is charged, and it's discovered that it's not, it may be banned from taking off.

"In line with the US advice, passengers on some routes into and out of the UK may now also be required to show that electronic devices in their hand luggage are powered up or face not being allowed to bring the device onto the aircraft," reads a statement from the Department for Transport.

Chargeable offence

What those routes are, exactly, hasn't been disclosed. So you'd be wise to make sure all your gadgets are powered up just incase. Especially any iPhones or Samsung Galaxy phones.

So what happens if you're caught with a dead iPhone? Most airlines appear to be giving passengers the option to pick up their devices on their return, and BA is offering to forward the gadget to an address of the passenger's choice.

Still, it's not like the security gate is enough of a hassle right now. So don't say we didn't warn you.

Here's an idea: buy yourself one of these portable batteries. Problem solved.

Via The Telegraph