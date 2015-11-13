The Sony Xperia Z5 Premium is finally on sale

Update: Giffgaff now has the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium live on its store. Buying the phone outright will cost £599 and you also need to buy a goodybag worth £15.

Original story: Sony announced the first ever 4K smartphone back at IFA 2015 and told us at the time that it'd be released in November – but we can now confirm it'll be on sale on November 13.

Giffgaff has told techradar that the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium is in the warehouse and will be ready to order on the site from tomorrow.

At the moment the site shows placeholder pricing of £599 SIM-Free or goodybag deals starting at £26.29 a month and a £25 upfront payment - but we're waiting for a final confirmation. The site will update properly at some stage tomorrow.

Well, it's about time

We've reached out to Sony to see when it will be stocked by the official store, but so far we haven't had a response.

It's certainly not the cheapest phone on the market – but it is one of the most novel phones around. After all, nobody else has decided it was a good idea to stick that many pixels in a smartphone. Or even many tablets, really.

It's basically the Xperia Z5 with a bigger battery and screen - but if you're an early adopter looking for a phablet, this is definitely one to think about.