The Sony Xperia X Compact might debut at IFA 2016

Sony is four phones deep into its Xperia X lineup, but a recent leak hints that a fifth in the series could be on its way soon.

None other than the Sony Xperia X Compact has shown its face online. Picked up by Evan Blass, the miniature smartphone shows off its full form in the leaked image.

Compared to the Sony Xperia XA, which rocks a 5.2-inch 720p display, the Sony Xperia X Compact is likely to house an even smaller 4.6-inch display, much like the Sony Xperia Z5 Compact offers.

Looking at the phone's appearance, its somewhat boxy corners bear a striking resemblance to previous entries in the Compact lineup. But there are a few key differences seen here. The earpiece and speaker have been relocated to sit more deeply into the bezel, as does the front-facing camera, much like we've seen with the Sony Xperia X.

The button layout doesn't seem to be changed from previous versions, but what remains to be seen are the specs. While history would suggest that a 720p screen is in the books for the Xperia X Compact, it'd be great to see something more. And at that, we'd also love to see waterproofing, a fingerprint sensor, and competent specs come to the small, unannounced phone.

It's very possible that Sony will be lifting the curtain on the small, but hopefully mighty Xperia X Compact at IFA 2016, which is just a week away at this point. Let's just hope it fixes some of the issues Sony has ironed out some of the issues we've run across in our reviews of the other phones in the family. Surprise us, Sony.

Image credit goes to Evan Blass