Mac OS X Leopard secrets revealed?

Apple looks set to launch 'multi-touch' displays and iMacs at the National Association of Broadcasters ( NAB ) show on Monday 15 April, so finally revealing one of Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard 's 'best kept' secrets.

Usrbingeek says several 'reliable sources' have said that the multi-touch interface will grace new 30-inch displays from the company, and will also be included on 20-inch, 24-inch and 30-inch iMacs. Apple is holding a special event at NAB on Sunday 15 April.

If true, the expected announcement will confirm two things - the first is that the multi-touch features of Apple's forthcoming iPhone are no one-off; and the second is that Apple is finally beginning to talk up the secret features of Leopard, which is expected to debut in June.

The multi-touch interface is a new kind of touchscreen technology that enables you to use multiple fingers to manipulate objects on screen. It enables you to move windows around by touching and dragging them, and even enables you to resize objects simply by touching their edges with your fingers and then moving closer together or further apart. The closest analogy is the computing interface Tom Cruise's character uses in Spielberg sci-fi actioner Minority Report , although Apple's version is likely to be in 2D rather than 3D.

More than just the iPhone

Apple did a very effective demo of its multi-touch interface when it showed off the iPhone at the Macworld Expo in January. Mac fans have been eagerly expecting its inclusion in Leopard ever since, especially as the iPhone is based on a slimmed-down version of the Mac OS X operating system.

We fully expect the multi-touch interface to be rolled out across almost all of Apple's products, including its MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops. Its introduction would also give Apple the opportunity to launch the much-fabled Apple Tablet Mac, for which the company has already filed as US patent.