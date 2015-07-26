Save £100 on a new iPhone 6

UPDATE: This deal has now expired. Check out the latest, best and exclusive offers on our iPhone 6 deals page

Original article follows:

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, it's your lucky day.

TechRadar has teamed up with online phone giant Mobiles.co.uk to offer TechRadar readers an exclusive £100 saving on an iPhone 6.

The deal is simple: enter our voucher code TECHRADAR100 at the checkout and Mobiles.co.uk will instantly remove the £100 upfront cost of the iPhone 6 16GB handset.

That means your deal is thus:

Upfront: £100 FREE!

£100 FREE! Minutes: Unlimited

Unlimited Texts: Unlimited

Unlimited Data: 6GB

6GB Monthly: £35 on a 24 month contract

£35 on a 24 month contract Delivery: FREE

Get this deal: [EXPIRED]

With 6GB data, the deal was already very competitive - so with the £100 discount you're getting the best value iPhone 6 package available anywhere in the UK - we've looked around and there's nothing better out there right now.