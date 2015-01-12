Samsung to launch two Galaxy S6 phones and Moto 360 rival at MWC?

As we edge closer to the launch of Samsung's next flagship smartphone, the rumours are starting to increase in number — and the latest leak from behind the scenes suggests we'll see not one but two Galaxy S6 smartphones at Mobile World Congress in March, alongside a circular smartwatch.

The differences between the two S6 flavours, according to Business Insider, is that one will be made with metal (as earlier rumours have said) and one will feature a curved display in the style of the Galaxy Note Edge.

Whether that first handset will go all-in on the metal look or just use accents isn't clear — the Galaxy Alpha uses metal and plastic while the newer Galaxy A series phones are all metal. That suggests a trend towards unibody metal but we'll have to wait and see.

Ready for round three

The first Android Wear smartwatches were both square, but the Moto 360 and LG G Watch R have whetted consumer appetite for the circular form factor — and now Samsung wants a piece of the action.

With the Gear 2 and the Gear Live already under its belt (running Tizen and Android Wear respectively), the whispers are that Samsung is going to be showing off a rounder model at MWC — but that's just about everything we know (or think we know) at this stage.

Samsung predictably had no comment to make on the rumours, but a circular model would make sense for a company that's never shy of experimenting with all kinds of variations on its products.

Naturally, we'd advise taking all of this with a healthy pinch of salt, but as Samsung launched the Galaxy S5 at last year's MWC, it's likely that we'll see the S6 there in some form this year. We'll keep you posted as we hear more.