Samsung and adidas miCoach 'sportronics' phone

Samsung has just sent details on its new miCoach phone – an innovative new keep-fit device, developed in conjunction with German sportswear giant adidas and billed as "the first true sports music mobile".

miCoach seems to tap in to the growing trend towards gadgets that promote a healthy lifestyle. You can add it to the recent list of similar gizmos such as the latest Nike+ gym gear that talks to your iPod, Nintendo’s forthcoming Wii Fit and Sega Toy’s bizarre keep-fit headphones.

The miCoach phone is equipped with a stride sensor and heart rate monitor. It provides training tips and time updates, and even selects music tailored to your workout.

Sportronics

Samsung informs us that the miCoach phone “is the perfect device for people who want to work out and enjoy music and other multimedia functions at the same time”.

YH Lee, vice president, Marketing of Samsung’s Telecommunications Business reckons that, “The miCoach phone opens a brand new 'sportronics' market created for active users with multimedia tastes”.

Lee adds: “We know what consumers want from their phones, and we are adding a wider choice of mobile phones to get closer to individual consumer’s lifestyles.”

Available soon

In a similar way to the Nike+ concept, miCoach collects and analyses personal data, and customises training plans based on your fitness level and specific goals. It also gives you “real-time feedback during your workout via the miCoach phone.”

The miCoach phone will be available in Germany and other European countries from mid-March. It'll be available as a standard package (miCoach phone, armband, stride sensor and HRM) or essential package (miCoach phone and armband only). Pricing is yet to be confirmed.