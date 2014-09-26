Phones 4u won't refund iPhone 6 pre-orders

Phones 4u has emailed customers who pre-ordered the iPhone 6 to inform them that not only will they not be receiving their phone, but that they will also not be offered a refund for the upfront payment.

The retailer, which went into administration earlier this month, has instructed customers to speak to their credit card providers in the hopes of reversing the charge. Which, for a top-tier iPhone 6 Plus, can run to £789 SIM free.

The Phones 4u website has been taken down and replaced with a message which, if you're one of the affected, makes for some pretty uncomfortable reading:

"Unfortunately we do not have any iPhone 6's therefore customers who have pre-ordered an iPhone 6 through Phones 4u will not receive their purchase"

"Customers who have paid using credit cards should contact their credit card company to try and seek resolution to this matter. If you are unable to obtain a refund through your credit card company and wish to register a claim, your claim (to the extent you have one) will rank as an unsecured claim in the Administration."

U-turn

Ouch. The decision is made worse by the fact that Phones4u originally told us in a statement that any payments made will be refunded.

We got in touch with Phones 4u and asked for a comment on the issue and were directed to PwC who merely directed us to the statement on its website.

