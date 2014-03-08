Oppo's Find 7 shows up in official shots, but no sign of that 50-megapixel snapper

An Oppo-tunity for an early look at the Find 7

The launch of Oppo's eagerly-anticipated Find 7 smartphone isn't until March 19, but the first official shots of the device have apparently shown up prematurely on a design awards website.

A press render of the Oppo 7 appeared (since removed) on the Red Dot 21 website showing the device in all its glory and seemingly confirming some of the headline specs.

Within the product description, the site lists the 2650 x 1440 (2K!) display we already knew about, the presence of a 13-megapixel camera, 4G LTE connectivity and a Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor.

If that turns out to be the case, some folks may be a little disappointed following reports Oppo planned to stick a Nokia Pureview-smashing 50 megapixel sensor in there.

Breath light

The page also claims the phone has a ridge-less, seamless design with metal sides and glass on the front and rear. It also speaks of a "breath light" at the bottom of the phone for notifications.

As well as the 2K version, Oppo this week confirmed the Find 7 will have a 1080p cousin. With that in mind it's possible that 50-megapixel camera could still show up in an alternate version.

We'll find out for sure when the device is officially revealed later this month.

Via AndroidCommunity