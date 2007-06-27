HTC hits business with serious smartphone

Windows Mobile specialist HTC has released a new Pocket PC mobile device aimed at filling the pockets of corporate workers.

The HTC P6300 is a Windows Mobile Pocket PC device that has tri-band GSM/GPRS and Wi-Fi connectivity. The HTC P6300 has a large 3.5-inch touchscreen display, 256MB of internal ROM, 128MB RAM, and is powered by a 400Mhz processor. It also has a 2-megapixel camera in the back and MMC/SDIO card expansion.

Running on the Windows Mobile 5.0 for Pocket PC operating system, the P6300 features a suite of mobile versions of Windows desktop applications. These include Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, and there's support for Outlook PC syncing.

The device also features Windows Media Player Mobile, and an Internet Explorer Mobile full web browser. Bluetooth and Infrared are included, along with USB to complete the HTC P6300's connectivity set.

HTC P6300 - key features