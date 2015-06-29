iOS 8.4 release slated for Tuesday, Apple Music coming with it

Apple Music is launching tomorrow, but you'll need to download iOS 8.4 first.

While the iOS 8.4 update will give us a few bug fixes and some smaller features, the biggest overhaul will occur in the Music app to make way for Apple Music.

"Please make a note to upgrade to iOS 8.4 Tuesday, June 30th and listen to our first day of broadcasting," Senior Director for Apple Music (and former Beats CEO) Ian Rogers said in a blog post over the weekend.

On Twitter, Rogers revealed iOS 8.4 would be available for download starting from 8am PDT/11am EDT (4pm BST/ 1am AEST), with Beats 1 to begin broadcasting an hour later.

The new update to the Music app will include features that let you add custom images and descriptions to playlists, as well as a new MiniPlayer that displays what's playing even as you browse your library.

Apple Music for Match

We also received news for iTunes Match subscribers, who are currently paying $25 per year for the service.

Apple Senior Vice President Eddy Cue explained to users on Twitter that iTunes Match features will be integrated into Apple Music, so you won't need to subscribe to both.

He tweeted that at launch, users will be able to upload up to 25,000 of their own songs to Apple's cloud storage system (which is the same at iTunes Match right now), they are currently "working to get to 100k [songs] for iOS 9."

It isn't clear yet how iTunes Match subscribers will be transitioned over, or if the separate service will remain (for those who would rather pay $25 for the year for iTunes Match alone, rather than $10 a month).