Huawei is making another Nexus device, says company exec

Comments made by Huawei's Charlene Munilall to Gearburn in South Africa have kicked the Google Nexus rumour level up a notch. "We're doing the Nexus again this year, by the way," Munilall said, as well as hinting a SIM-enabled MateBook was on the way.

With nothing else official from Google or Huawei to go off it would sound like Huawei is the chosen partner for at least one of the Nexus devices this year - that would be no surprise, considering the Nexus 6P was so well received.

But that contradicts previous reports that HTC was the company making both the midrange and high-end Nexus this year. Those reports are from reputable sources too, which makes us think both Huawei and HTC are plotting Nexus releases this year.

Bump up the specs

It's possible that Huawei's Munilall is talking about an upgraded version of the Nexus 6P, a theory that would tally with the Geekbench benchmarks we saw uploaded back in April: although the device name was listed as "Google Nexus 6P", the internal specs didn't match the phone released last year.

Alternatively Munilall could be referring to a different kind of Nexus device altogether, though that seems unlikely. Whatever the truth, it's looking almost certainly that a new Huawei Nexus device of some description will be with us before 2017.

If Huawei is plotting a version 2.0 of the Nexus 6P or a brand new phone altogether, you can be sure it's going to have support for Daydream, Google's new VR platform. Huawei has already confirmed it has Daydream-ready hardware in the pipeline, which would be another reason to bring out an upgraded Nexus 6P.

Here's our video review of the excellent Huawei Nexus 6P: