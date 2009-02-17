HTC Magic: more Android devices to come

The launch of the HTC Magic sprung a surprise on the industry, and not least because it's not called the G2.

HTC and Vodafone have teamed up to create the next generation of the Android phone portfolio, and is one of the first use the upgraded 'Cupcake' Android OS.

Peter Chou, CEO of HTC, also hinted at a longer partnership between the two companies:

"[This] announcement, presents the culmination of the relationship between HTC and Vodafone, and we're looking forward to introducing even more products in the future."

Echoed

The notion was echoed by Patrick Chomet, global director of terminals at Vodafone:

"We're really pleased to have the HTC Magic, and we'll continue to work hard with HTC and Google to develop and recognise the potential of platform; we're really excited by the quality of the experience."

However, there are some certain disappointments in the hardware of the HTC Magic, namely a lack of flash on the 3.2MP camera and the need for proprietary headphones once more.

Speaking to TechRadar, Chomet said of the camera: "It's not designed to replace a professional camera, it's more for lifestyle, day to day life, and think that [the camera] is pretty good for that.

"Sometime you have to make trade off, this phone is primarily designed for mobile internet. The 3.2MP camera is fine, we could have 8MP, but that would make the phone thicker and might not be that good for mobile internet. If you use Facebook and other picture services, you can do it with this camera."