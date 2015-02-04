Honor Holly wants you to hack its price

It may sport a slightly odd name, but the Honor Holly is the latest smartphone to come from the Huawei sub-brand and it's got a strong spec line up and attractive price tag.

Launched at an exclusive event in London, the sub-£100 Honor Holly offers up a 5-inch 720p display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front snapper, 2000mAh battery and Android 4.4 KitKat.

KitKat does have Huawei's Emotion UI plastered over the top - it's version 2.3 - which may put Android purists off.

There's also 16GB of internal storage, a microSD card supporting cards up to 32GB in size and dual-SIM slots allowing you to jump between two different networks.

Price hacker

What the Honor Holly also offers you is a chance to drive its price right down. From February 6 to 23 you'll be able to go online, register and vote for a lower price.

The final (sub-£100) cost will be set on February 23 and from then until February 26 registered users will be able to purchases the Holly for the lower cost on a first come, first served basis.

We haven't been given a final price for the post-promotion period, so there is a chance it may end up being more than £100 - but get in during the price hack phase and you could bag yourself a bargain.