Google, Samsung, LG, Intel and more reportedly weighing up BlackBerry bids

Tech giants Google, Samsung, Intel and Samsung are reportedly in talks with BlackBerry over a potential buyout of some, or all of the struggling smartphone giant.

Reuters brings word that the firms, which are also said to include Cisco and SAP, have responded to a plea from BlackBerry for interest from potential late bidders for the firm.

According to the report, BlackBerry has requested "preliminary expressions of interest" from all of the companies and has asked that they reply in the next week if they fancy a piece of the action.

As yet, it is completely unclear as to whether any of the company's would stake a claim for BlackBerry's hardware, software or patent properties.

Deal in place

BlackBerry itself is still shopping around for the best deal, despite agreeing in principal to sell the ailing firm to a consortium led by Fairfax Financial for $4.7 billion (about £2.93bn, AU$4.98bn)

As part of that agreement, the Warterloo-based firm was permitted to seek a better deal, while Fairfax performed its due diligence.

Should nothing materialise from other potential bidders and the Fairfax consortium is satisfied with the outcome of its research then a deal should be completed by early November.

One thing that may interest the likes of Google and Samsung is BlackBerry's strong patent arsenal, but the value of which is likely to halve within the next 18 months, Reuters reports. It's secure messaging, and email services could also provide a boost to the aforementioned companies.