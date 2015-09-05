Every big iPhone 6S rumor, ranked

If you're reading this article, then you already know that the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus are almost here. The whole shebang goes down on September 9, and you can expect the hype to only increase as the days inch toward Apple's big announcement.

As the internet is wont to do leading up to an iPhone launch, it's absolutely crawling with fresh rumors and reports of what we can expect to see from the new handsets. Hell, I know folks that create score cards ahead of each Apple event to see which rumors were right.

So, consider this techradar's score card for which of the myriad rumors are most likely to come true on iPhone Day (®™). Without further ado, here is every major iPhone 6S rumor, ranked in order of likeliness.