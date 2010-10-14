Dell Streak - Android 2.1 update canned

Dell's attempts to make a phone with a 5-inch screen cool might have suffered with its effort on implementing Android 2.1, but it hopes to solve that with Android 2.2 on the Dell Streak.

The first update from Dell to improve the Streak from Android 1.6 to 2.1 was anything but smooth as leaks and problems with the build plagued the update.

Now Dell has confirmed it's giving up on another version of Android 2.1, and will instead be working on Android 2.2:

"Due to resources and commitments to get our global customers the 2.2/Froyo update by the end of the year, we will not be publishing another version of 2.1 nor will we be pushing out 2.1 to additional customers."

No commitment

"I know many of you have requested that we publish specific dates for Android OS updates; however, because there are so many variables (some outside of our control), we cannot make a specific commitment other than we will be publishing 2.2 by the end of this year to all of our Dell Streak customers.

"I can tell you that our target date is NOT December 31st. In fact, the over-the-air update to 2.2 is target date is much sooner than that."

While we love the thought of a 5-inch tabletphonething running Android 2.2 as much as the next phone-worshipper, we just wish we could nail down a release date. After all - this list is getting pretty long.

Via IntoMobile