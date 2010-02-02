Dell announces UK price for Alienware M11x

Dell has announced the UK pricing for its top of the range gaming netbook, the Alienware M11x.

The company claims it packs the power of a 15-inch machine into an 11-inch frame, including a 1GB GDDR3 NVIDIA GeForce GT 335M graphics card, and it debuted to a warm reception at CES this year.

However, Dell is offering the new Alienware 11X starting at £749, including VAT and delivery, so you'll be able to enjoy gaming on the go with plenty of change from a grand.

Beating the battery

Other headline grabbing stats include 8GB of DDR3 RAM, over 8.5 hours battery life (although not for constant gaming) and the latest version of Windows 7 Ultimate.

Dell has still yet to confirm an exact UK release date for the new Alienware M11x, but we're hoping for more information in the next few weeks.