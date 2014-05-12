Best Samsung Galaxy S5 cases

These cases are everything you need to keep your S5 safe

The Samsung Galaxy S5 launched to many plaudits earlier this year and, alongside the HTC One M8, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated smartphones of recent times.

While it didn't turn out to be the radical overhaul many had hoped for, Samsung still packed it to the rafters with high-end specs and steadily improved upon its predecessor by shoving in a hefty 2.5GHz quad-core CPU, brilliant 5.1-inch super AMOLED display and a whole load of sensors.

Unfortunately though, the touted metal body never materialised and while the S5 can boast IP67 certification (it's fully water resistant) the plastic outer shell that was so much of a bugbear with previous Samsung flagships remains.

Thankfully a host of thoughtful third-party accessories firms have produced cases for the Galaxy S5, meaning you can add extra protection should you so wish. Here's our pick of the bunch...

Samsung S-View Wireless Charging Case

£55

The Galaxy S5 doesn't come with wireless charging baked in but that doesn't mean you can't get in on the inductive power-up action. Samsung's own S-View Wireless Charging Case not only looks stylish with its leather-effect vinyl finish, but also dispenses with the need for USB cables when charging.

It's compatible with all Qi wireless charging pads so you just pop it on one of them and watch it get juiced up. There's even a handy window on the front too that lets you view incoming notifications without having to open the case. Marvellous.

Griffin Survivor Clear

£19.99

It mightn't be as easy on the eye as the HTC One M8, but the Galaxy S5 is still nice to look at. If you don't fancy cladding it in a bulky case then the Griffin Survivor Clear is worth a look, thanks to its clear polycarbonate rear panel that doesn't hide the S5's design.

The TPE rubber corners provide protection and shock absorption for drops up to 6ft and all the ports are easily accessible via neat cut-outs. Easy on the wallet, stylish and functional - good work Griffin.

Case Mate Barely There Case

£15

Another one for those who don't want to hide their device's aesthetics away, the Case Mate Barely There case offers protection front drops and scrapes without adding extra bulk to the Galaxy S5.

The case fits snugly to the phone and features a tough soft-touch finish. This case is perfect for those who're forever fishing their phone from their pockets.

It effortlessly slides out and is free from the chunky bits of rubber jutting out from the edges often found on more heavy-duty cases.

OtterBox Defender Series Case

£40

Widely regarded as the head honcho of heavy-duty case makers, OtterBox has come up with the goods again with its Defender Series case for the Galaxy S5.

It's a snap-on case with three layers of protection - polycarbonate interior, silicon outer and a built-in screen cover, so this rugged case can take a battering. Unlike most rugged smartphone cases though, it's not really bulky (and, if you're so inclined, it comes with a belt clip and you can also choose from multiple colours).

Trident Kraken AMS Case

US$50 (about £30)

This case makes the cut not only because of its awesome name (it certainly looks as if it could withstand a Kraken attack), but because Trident has nearly as much pedigree as OtterBox when it comes to the smartphone protection racket.

The Kraken AMS case is a hefty one but for the extra girth you get three layers of protection, a screen protector, an aluminium kick-stand, a lanyard loop, and a 360 rotating belt-clip.

The TPE and polycarbonate exterior is also dust and water resistant (admittedly like the phone itself, but hey, double protection), so you definitely get your money's worth.

Tech21 Impact Mesh Clear Case

£25

Slim-fitting, stylish and hardwearing, Tech21's Impact Mesh Clear case offers high-tech protection and minimalist aesthetics. Stuffed full of 'scientifically proven shock-absorber' D30 material, this case will keep your Galaxy S5 safe from harm without hiding its lovely design away.

Ports and buttons are easily accessible via precision cut-outs and the smooth, mesh patterned TPU outer shell not only looks good but feels nice to touch too.

There's an absence of a screen protector but a raised bezel prevents your phone's display from coming into contact with surfaces should you be daft enough to lay it face down.

Cygnette Thread Flip Case

£20

One for the discerning and style-conscious, the Cygnette Thread Flip case features a faux-leather outer that oozes understated style. It's a nice alternative to the many day-glo, rubber and plastic cases available.

This hinged flip-style cover snaps tightly to the Galaxy S5 and is easily opened with a deft flick of the wrist, allowing quick access to the phone's touchscreen.

There's a soft microfibre lining to the underside of the screen-covering flap, which guards against scratches and the hardened, slim-line shell provides protection against knocks and scrapes.

Speck CandyShell Inked Case

US$40

According to fashion-types, floral prints are the in thing this summer, so it's only right that we include these cases in our rundown.

Available in a range of graphic prints (there's everything from floral to camo to choose from) these vibrant cases bely their flowery stylings by offering 'military grade' protection thanks to their tough, hardened polycarbonate shells.

The Speck CandyShell Inked range all take the same form factor, a slim, snap-on design, but different variants have different features such as rubber grip zones.

Rather handily, all CandyShell cases are scratch resistant should you feel the need to see how the flowers look amongst the roses when planning your next landscape gardening session.