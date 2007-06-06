Bargain music flip phone from Alcatel

Anyone searching for a bargain music-playing mobile should take a look at the new Alcatel OT-C701 flip phone.
The OT-C701 has a multi-format digital music player with external music control keys and a blue backlit display to show tracks playing. It comes supplied with a 256MB MicroSD and supports memory cards up to 2GB. It's available in pre-pay packages on Orange for between £60-£80.
The phone can hook up to a PC or Mac to copy over tunes via a USB lead. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack to add a standard set of headphones if you want to upgrade the supplied USB headphones. Stereo Bluetooth is also inside the Alcatel phone.
On top of the music features, the OT-C701 has a very basic VGA camera capable of shooting still images and video.
The OT-C701 is the latest in Alcatel's new line-up of decently specified ultra cheap phones with smartly designed finishes. It comes in textured black, orange and blue.
Alcatel OT-C701 - key features
- Dual-band GSM/GPRS
- Digital music player (MP3, AAC, AAC , M4A, MPEG4)
- External music player controls
- Stereo Bluetooth (A2DP)
- 3.5mm headphones jack
- Stereo headphones supplied
- 10 MB internal memory
- MicroSD card support
- 256MB MicroSD memory card supplied
- VGA camera
- Video record/playback
- Displays: 65k-colour (128x160 pixels) TFT internal; OLED blue 1 line (96x16 pixels) external
- Karaoke feature
- Voice memo
- USB 2.0 Full Speed
- USB cable supplied
- Dimensions: 89 (h) x 45.7(w) x 22 (d) mm
- Weight: 83g
- Standby: 300 hours; Talktime: 7 hours; Music player: 10 hours