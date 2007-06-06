Bargain music flip phone from Alcatel

Anyone searching for a bargain music-playing mobile should take a look at the new Alcatel OT-C701 flip phone.

The OT-C701 has a multi-format digital music player with external music control keys and a blue backlit display to show tracks playing. It comes supplied with a 256MB MicroSD and supports memory cards up to 2GB. It's available in pre-pay packages on Orange for between £60-£80.

The phone can hook up to a PC or Mac to copy over tunes via a USB lead. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack to add a standard set of headphones if you want to upgrade the supplied USB headphones. Stereo Bluetooth is also inside the Alcatel phone.

On top of the music features, the OT-C701 has a very basic VGA camera capable of shooting still images and video.

The OT-C701 is the latest in Alcatel's new line-up of decently specified ultra cheap phones with smartly designed finishes. It comes in textured black, orange and blue.

Alcatel OT-C701 - key features