Apple might put the iPhone 7 on a diet, but it's feeding the battery

At 6.9mm you'd be forgiven for thinking Apple went as thin as anyone could really want with the iPhone 6, but apparently not according to the latest leaks surrounding the iPhone 7.

Apple even increased thickness slightly with the iPhone 6S, upping the dress size to 7.1mm, but industry sources speaking to ETNews claim that shrinking the body of the iPhone 7 is one of the firm's top priorities.

The main fear when it comes to reducing the size of a phone is battery capacity, but according to the sources the iPhone 7 will see an increase in this department.

How? The reasoning given is the use of new Fan-Out technology, which in short allows components to be combined, reducing their size and the space they take up. That's great, but why not stick with the current thickness and increase battery size even more, please?

Will it bend?

Another concern for users as manufacturers continue to reduce the thickness of phones is the reappearance of bendgate, an unfortunate occurrence which affected the iPhone 6 Plus. Apple addressed the issue with the 6S series by upping the quality of the metal in the frame to prevent accidental curvature.

The hope is Apple will continue work on its alloys to ensure the new iPhone is just as solid, even if it does insist on making it even thinner.

Via AppleInsider