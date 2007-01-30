Microsoft trials new Windows Gadgets

Gadgets help you get the most of your time when using Windows Vista . That's the message from Microsoft here at the UK Windows Vista launch, as the company unveiled some new Gadgets from partners.
Windows Gadgets are the downloadable program applets that sit on your Windows desktop and show you instant information, such as RSS feeds, latest news and weather.
Cynthia Crossley, director of Windows Client Product Group introduced Simon Darby, Windows Client marketing manager for the UK. He talked us through some of the gadgets launched by Microsoft partners.
Betfair, easyJet, Franklin Covey, IMG Media and ITN were just some of the names with new Windows Gadgets:
- Franklin Covey's Plan Plus enables you to prioritise tasks and directly time download information to Outlook using handwriting recognition - if you have a Tablet PC.
- IMG Media's Gadget allows you to follow your favourite sports team, receiving news and results to your desktop - currently it's for followers of Arsenal, though.
- ITN is providing a service for people to decide what type of news they want to receive, when they want it and how it will look.
- easyJet's Gadget provides personalised flight information and a booking service, as well as a 'deal of the day' feature.
- Universal Music's Gadget enables you to receive news about your favourite artists and play random music from your hard drive.
- Betfair's lets you place a quick bet on the latest sporting events.